RPT - Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids Of Relatives' Homes To Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) FBI raids on the homes of businessman Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York are linked to US sanctions, the businessman's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The FBI is indeed currently conducting raids in the houses belonging to relatives of Oleg Deripaska. The raids are carried out on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions. The aforementioned houses are located in New York and Washington, Oleg Deripaska himself does not own them," he said on Tuesday.

Entry onto the property of the Washington home is currently barred by police tape, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several vehicles belonging to the FBI are parked outside the building where reporters have lined up.

FBI agents are seen standing outside the house.

The agents have been going in and out of the building, taking plastic containers, paper and boxes from the cars back to the house.

At some point, the police also arrived at the scene.

The husband of former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway has also been spotted near the house. George T. Conway III, an attorney, took several photos and declined to speak to the press.

