UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Detained Malian President May Be Deported To Senegal - Military Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Detained Malian President May Be Deported to Senegal - Military Source

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The new Malian authorities, who came to power after the recent coup, are discussing with Senegal the possible deportation of detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to Senegal, a Malian military source told Sputnik.

"There are talks with Senegal on his [Keita's] deportation [to Senegal]," the source said on late Thursday.

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The rebels detained Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some other senior government officials.

Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of the parliament. The rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People as Mali's new governing body.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Thursday plans to send a high-ranking delegation to Mali to help restore constitutional order in the country. ECOWAS wants to seek the reinstatement of Keita as the Malian president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Mali Kati Bamako Senegal Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

11 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

12 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

11 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.