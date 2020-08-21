RPT - Detained Malian President May Be Deported to Senegal - Military Source

(@FahadShabbir)

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The new Malian authorities, who came to power after the recent coup, are discussing with Senegal the possible deportation of detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to Senegal, a Malian military source told Sputnik.

"There are talks with Senegal on his [Keita's] deportation [to Senegal]," the source said on late Thursday.

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The rebels detained Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some other senior government officials.

Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of the parliament. The rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People as Mali's new governing body.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Thursday plans to send a high-ranking delegation to Mali to help restore constitutional order in the country. ECOWAS wants to seek the reinstatement of Keita as the Malian president.