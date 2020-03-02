UrduPoint.com
RPT - Detention Of Sputnik Turkey Staff Violation Of Media Freedom - Turkish Journalist Union

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Detention of Sputnik Turkey Staff Violation of Media Freedom - Turkish Journalist Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Journalist's Union of Turkey has slammed the recent detention of Sputnik Turkey journalists, including Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, and said that the incident was a violation of freedom of media.

"The arrest of Sputnik Turkey's editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, and three of the agency's employees violated freedom of the media and the right to information," Gokhan Durmus, the chairperson of the Journalist's Union of Turkey, told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Faruk Eren, chairman of Press, Broadcast and Printing Press Workers Union of Turkey, also slammed the detention of the media workers.

"Journalists are targeted by Turkey," Eren told Sputnik, adding that when it was unacceptable when the news agency employees were subjected to pressure and repression actions due to the recent escalation in Syria.

Eren recalled that the arrests of journalists in Turkey were not limited to the Sputnik News Agency's employees only.

"Yesterday, journalists covering events of the migrants' movements to the border with Europe were arrested in the province of Edirne," Eren said.

Since Saturday evening, three journalists from Sputnik Turkey had been held by police for questioning, and they were released just a short while ago. Earlier in the day, Boztepe was detained by police. He was also released on Sunday.

