RPT - Die Linke Party Welcomes US Plan To Cut Military Presence In Germany, Urges Full Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump's plan to withdraw 9,500 American troops from bases in Germany by September is warmly welcomed by the German Die Linke party, which calls on Trump to leave the country for good, party member and Bundestag Defense Committee member Alexander Neu, told Sputnik.

On Monday, Trump confirmed media reports suggesting he would reduce the number of US troops in Germany to 25,000, and accused Berlin of failing to meet NATO's defense spending target and taking advantage of the United States on trade.

"Yes, Germany will be 'punished' because it doesn't function 100 percent as the US wants. The Left party is asking for more 'punishment' meaning to withdraw all US troops including nuclear weapons from Germany," Neu said.

According to the lawmaker, this move also highlights the erosion of NATO, which dissolution Neu can only welcome.

US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said earlier on Tuesday that the exact number of troops to withdraw was not determined yet, adding that it would take some time to plan.

