RPT - Engagement With Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate People After August 31 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The US will be engaging with the Taliban as a means to ensure the safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan following the August 31 deadline for withdrawal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The President did direct the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country even after the US military presence ends," Psaki said. "A part of that would certainly be having a coordinated approach and engagement with the Taliban."