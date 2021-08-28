UrduPoint.com

RPT - Engagement With Taliban Will Be Needed To Evacuate People After August 31 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

RPT - Engagement With Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate People After August 31 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The US will be engaging with the Taliban as a means to ensure the safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan following the August 31 deadline for withdrawal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The President did direct the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country even after the US military presence ends," Psaki said. "A part of that would certainly be having a coordinated approach and engagement with the Taliban."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan White House August From

Recent Stories

Govt providing technical education, job opportunit ..

Govt providing technical education, job opportunities to unemployed youth: Usman ..

9 minutes ago
 Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite mi ..

Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite missing medal

9 minutes ago
 Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; ..

Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; local media reports 170 casua ..

9 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 ..

Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 people

10 minutes ago
 19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

19 minutes ago
 EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate ..

EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate People After August 31 - Whit ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.