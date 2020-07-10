UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Erdogan Converting Hagia Sophia Into Mosque Plays To Domestic Audience - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:21 PM

RPT - Erdogan Converting Hagia Sophia Into Mosque Plays to Domestic Audience - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to earn political points at home and woo a part of his electorate by converting Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, initially founded as a cathedral, into a mosque, Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey's top administrative court, the Council of State, annulled a 1934 cabinet decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, which means that it can now be used as a mosque. The move was personally championed by Erdogan, who immediately signed a decree opening Hagia Sophia for Muslim prayers.

"Possible reactions of the United States and the European Union for [Erdogan] him could be manageable. That is why he has taken this decision to meet some expectations of some circles from his electorate. He [Erdogan] is going to capitalize on this decision for his own political survival," Yilmaz said.

According to the lawmaker, the international community, including US and the EU, will inevitably react, but it "will not change the outcome."

"Turkey will defend that, this is our sovereign decision. This is nobody's business except Turkey's, and none has any right ... to interfere," he went on.

Hagia Sophia was founded by Byzantine Emperor Justinian and was opened on December 27, 537. For over a thousand years, it had remained the world's largest cathedral. After the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans and the fall of the Byzantine Empire in 1453, the cathedral was converted into a mosque. In 1934, as per a decree of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Kemal Ataturk, the building became a museum. Hagia Sophia has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Related Topics

World Business Turkey Parliament European Union Istanbul United States Tayyip Erdogan December Mosque Church Muslim From Cabinet Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

23 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

23 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

23 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

23 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.