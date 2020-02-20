(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Ankara is not satisfied with talks to find peace in Syria's Idlib and is considering to launch a full-scale military operation in the region is not a bluff, and risks triggering a regional conflict that could also involve Russia and Iran, Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik.

Erdogan told the ruling party's parliamentary faction earlier on Wednesday that Turkey could launch a military operation in Idlib at "any minute." Yilmaz stated that this cannot be considered a bluff, given the weight of public opinion in the country.

"This is real because Turkey's matters are coming from the region and public mood is very much sensitive to these issues and the government is also inclined to take some actions. I don't see it as a bluff," the lawmaker said.

The Turkish military has reinforced its observation posts in northwest Syria in recent weeks. On February 7, a convoy of 150 trucks carrying special forces troops, military equipment and ammunition arrived at the border with Syria. Yilmaz added that Ankara is ready for a prolonged military operation in Syria.

"I think the situation is very much complicated in Idlib province.

And Turkey is preparing for a military action. It seems to me that Turkey is fully prepared to take an action against these [terrorist] groups and maybe [Syrian President Bashar] Assad's army," Yilmaz stated.

Tensions in the region have escalated after Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation post on February 3, killing seven military personnel and one civilian contractor.

Turkey has conducted a number of retaliatory strikes and on Friday, the country's Anadolu news agency cited the Defense Ministry, which claimed that 63 Syrian government troops had been killed or captured during Turkish strikes.

The ongoing tit-for-tat clashes could end up triggering a regional conflict that could draw in a number of other countries, Yilmaz stated.

"I believe that if there would be some clash [between Turkish and Syrian forces] that would even go beyond an intended local clash, it can spill over, it can include Turkey, Russia, Iran and other partners," Yilmaz remarked.

In December, Syrian government forces launched an offensive to recapture areas of Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in Syria, from members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).