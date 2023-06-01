UrduPoint.com

RPT - Erdogan Unlikely To Pursue Tougher Policy Toward US After Elections - Opposition Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 10:20 AM

RPT - Erdogan Unlikely to Pursue Tougher Policy Toward US After Elections - Opposition Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is unlikely to pursue a tougher policy toward the United States after winning the presidential election since he is a pragmatic politician, the leader of Turkey's Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik.

"Erdogan is a pragmatic politician. He frequently changes his position according to the circumstances. So I don't think he is going to pursue a tougher policy towards the US. We have witnessed in the past that prior to the elections Erdogan was very bold, sharp and after the elections he has pursued soft and neutral policies. Now he is going to do the same," Yilmaz said.

Washington itself is now busy with internal problems so it is unlikely to try to interfere in Turkey's domestic situation, the politician opined.

"At the moment, they (the US) are also in the election process. (Former US President Donald) Trump has his problems, (US President Joe) Biden is fragile. So the US has internal problems at the moment and doesn't have power to manipulate events taking place outside. The US has proxies, but proxies need leadership. I don't see leadership in the US at the moment," Yilmaz added.

In early May, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused the US of meddling in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, even saying that the US could possibly attempt a presidential coup during the elections.

On Sunday, Erdogan secured victory over Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of the presidential election, after coming short of defeating his main rival in the first round on May 14.

