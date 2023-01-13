UrduPoint.com

RPT - Estonian Initiative To Seize Russian Assets Has No Legal Prospects - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Estonia's initiative to confiscate Russia's assets has no legal prospects, Moscow has no state-owned assets in Tallinn, and the share of private assets is small, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipaev said on Friday.

"Estonia has now come up with a new initiative to confiscate Russian property abroad.

In Estonia itself, there are few of our assets, frankly speaking, according to their estimates ” 20 million (Currency not specified). There is an estimate that it is somewhat more, but this is not that important, there are no state assets here," the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Lipaev, "any legal grounds for implementing such a decision have dried up."

"Therefore, from a legal point of view, this is an absolutely hopeless initiative," he added.

