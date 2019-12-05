RPT - EU Has No Plans to Increase Funding for Syrian Refugees in Turkey - German Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The European Union is not planning to increase funding to support Syrian refugees in Turkey as there is not enough money, German Member of Parliament Nils Schmid told Sputnik.

When asked whether there are any plans to boost funding for the Syrian refugees currently in Turkey, Schmid said, "No."

"We have first to implement the existing aid. This has not completely been spent. There is still enough money to be spent so we do not need to increase it," Schmid, who is a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

In November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his threats to Europe, warning that he could open borders for refugees if EU nations failed to properly help Ankara in accommodating these people.

"I believe that there has been a strong support from the EU to Turkey when it comes to Syrian refugees," Schmid said. "Maybe we have to continue the support some more years, but Turkey cannot complain about the amount of money the EU is spending. That's has been quite a substantial aid coming from the European Union."

Turkey is one of the main transit points for migrants and refugees seeking to arrive in Europe.

Under the 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the European Union stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to taking back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.