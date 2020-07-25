UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: EU Recovery Fund Offers Italy Belated Solutions While Posing Great Risks - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: EU Recovery Fund Offers Italy Belated Solutions While Posing Great Risks - Lawmaker

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) ENOA, Italy, July 25 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - The European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund does not provide Italy with the immediate aid that it requires and, at the same time, may impose crippling economic obligations on the country, Paolo GENOA (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) rimoldi, Italian politician and member of the Chamber of Deputies for the Lega party, told Sputnik.

Italy will receive 209 billion Euros ($239 billion) from the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund that was approved by EU leaders on Tuesday after four days of tough negotiations in Brussels. According to the terms of the deal, Rome will have access to 81 billion euros in grants and 127 billion euros in loans.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte praised the agreement at a press conference after the summit, but Grimoldi raised several concerns with the deal.

"We will see this money in more than a year, at the end of 2021 if it is okay, while the urgency was to have it immediately and without conditions. This is money that we will have on loan in exchange for cuts and sacrifices, risking the [European] troika to decide for us whether to increase the age of pensions, the cuts to health, welfare or schools.

And we risk this only for money we will take in over a year?" Grimoldi said.

Conte has said that a special task force would be created in Italy to manage the financial resources from the recovery fund.

After meeting with the parliamentary majority earlier on Friday, Conte said the Interministerial Committee for European Affairs (CIAE) will manage the issue of the reforms in Italy that will be required to gain access to money from the EU stimulus package.

"Conte continues to set up task forces that cost and are useless. The expert task force led by manager [Vittorio] Colao had prepared an economic plan that the government did not even want to evaluate. We had 800 experts who did not give an indication that the government has used it. And now we want to repeat the same mistakes?" Grimoldi said.

It is still unclear what the exact conditions for accessing the EU recovery fund are going to be. Former deputy minister of economic development Michele Geraci said in an interview with Sputnik that they are likely to be in line with the European Commission's general priorities for digitalization and a transition to a green economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Exchange European Union Brussels Genoa Rome Same Italy Chamber Euro Money May July 2020 From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

11 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

11 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.