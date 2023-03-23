RPT - EU to Focus on Closing Loopholes in Russia Sanctions As Options Narrow - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The European Union will now focus on closing loopholes in the existing Russia sanctions after nearly running out of options in its push to punish Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine, an official with knowledge of the negotiations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The tools in our toolbox for new restrictive measures are becoming limited now after 10 rounds already.

As a result, the main focus now is working closely with member states in order to fight sanction circumvention and sanction violation," the source said.

The official said no concrete sanctions were being discussed. The Baltic and Finnish foreign ministers were reported to suggest on Monday that the EU could target Russian nuclear energy giant Rosatom as well as relatives of prominent Russians and third parties suspected of helping Russia dodge the sanctions.