RPT - European Lawmaker Calls Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Waiver 'Excellent News' For EU

Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, has praised the US decision to waive sanctions on the Swiss-based company in charge of the Nord Stream 2 gas link construction as excellent news for European energy security.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US decided that it is in the national interest to waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, its CEO Matthias Warnig and corporate officers. Germany welcomed this move, after repeatedly calling US attempts to disrupt the pipeline's construction an interference in its domestic affairs.

"It is excellent news for Europe that will be able to get a steady flow of the Russian gas it needs for its development," Mariani told Sputnik on Thursday.

The pipeline will bring Russian natural gas to Germany and onward to central Europe. Mariani argued that pumping gas under the Baltic Sea would leave a much lighter ecological footprint than shipping US liquefied natural gas across the Atlantic.

"Germany will benefit first of course, but also the rest of Europe, where the consumption of gas is certain to grow very fast because of the energy decisions taken to choose renewable energies that necessitate a strong gas backup," he said.

Mariani argued the sanctions waiver was another failure of French President Emmanuel Macron's foreign policy. He criticized Macron for calling on Berlin to abandon the lucrative gas project with Russia and supporting US sanctions against German companies involved in the construction.

