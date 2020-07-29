RPT - Ex-Death Row Inmate Vows to Fight US Renewal of Federal Executions, Corrupt Justice System

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) ASHINGTON, July 29 (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - The decision to renew Federal executions in the United States must be reversed and the entire US criminal justice system reformed, former death row inmate Kwame Ajamu told Sputnik.

Earlier in July, for the first time in 17 years, the US federal government began carrying out executions - putting three men convicted of murder to death in a single week after the Supreme Court greenlighted a new lethal injection protocol. The next federal execution is scheduled to take place in late August.

Ajamu was released from prison in 2003 after 28 years of being incarcerated for a murder he did not commit. Since then he has been a foot soldier fighting against the death penalty and will fight the corrupt system even harder now that the Trump Administration won its court battle to kill American citizens with a questionable drug.

"What I despise, what I hate is the very system that imprisoned me. That's why I go out and speak and fight for the abolition of the death penalty," said Ajamu, chairman of the board of Witness to Innocence (WTI), a non-profit organization based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania which is dedicated to abolishing the death penalty in the United States.

Most US executions are carried out by local governments in states where the crimes were committed and the death penalty is legal (currently about 28 of 50 states have the death penalty). Hence, although the federal government has not conducted an execution since 2003, US state governments have executed over 600 people during the same 17-year time period, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC).

Federal executions have been on hold due to legal challenges over the lethal injection protocol. However, on July 13, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the federal government to employ a new single-drug protocol using pentobarbital.

The next day, Daniel Lee was put to death at a federal facility in Indiana, followed by Wesley Purkey on July 16 and Dustin Honken on July 17. On August 28, Keith Nelson, convicted of murder and rape, will become the fourth federal inmate executed under the Trump administration.

Lee, the first person to be executed by the federal government after a 17-year hiatus, with his last words proclaimed his innocence.

"It doesn't matter if he [Lee] was guilty," Ajamu said. "I question whether the state has the authority to execute its own people."

Ajamu also said that - without a doubt - the US execution process is tantamount to torture.

"Dennis McGuire was executed in Toledo, Ohio in 2003. It took 90 minutes to execute him. His arm exploded. It's definitely torture," he said.

And in another case in 2014, Ajamu said, the cocktail of lethal drugs "literally burned [the man] from the inside out."

Critics accuse the Trump administration of resuming the executions to cater to its base after Attorney General William Barr announced in January that federal executions would resume. It was notable that the three convicts put to death were all white, although 60% of people on death row are Black, according to DPIC.

Ajamu said the flurry of executions after an almost 20-year lull also appears to have a specific goal in mind.

"This came at a very peculiar time. With everything going on," Ajamu said, referring to nationwide protests against police brutality and a pandemic that has killed more than 4 million in the US. "It's not ideological. Trump is profoundly racist. It is some ploy to further him being re-elected in November.

"

In 2018, Ajamu told an audience at Ohio State University that he remembers May 19, 1975 was a beautiful day. He, his brother and a buddy were playing basketball in their Cleveland neighborhood. Not far away, at an East Side convenience store, assailants threw acid in the face of a salesman by the name of Harold Franks then shot and killed him.

Ajamu, then named Ronnie Bridgeman and aged 17, his brother Wiley, 20, and Ricky Jackson, 18, were arrested and charged.

They were sentenced to death on the coerced testimony of a then-12-year-old boy, Edward Vernon. No physical or forensic evidence linked any of them to the crime, none of them had any prior criminal record, and defense witnesses provided all three with credible alibis.

Nevertheless, all three were sentenced to death just months after their arrest. Prosecutors tried to get the trio to take a plea deal to save their lives but they refused.

Ajamu was sent to prison, confined to a cell just wide enough to stretch out his arms, and introduced to his "hot date" - the guards' nickname for the electric chair.

In 2013, Vernon recanted his testimony while confessing to a priest, saying that he had made a false accusation under pressure from police.

On November 20, 2014, Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss charges against Jackson and Wiley Bridgeman. They were released at separate court hearings the following day.

In December 2014, Ajamu, who was still in prison, was also exonerated and his conviction was overturned. The Ohio Court of Claims calculated that Ajamu's brother was incarcerated for 13,630 days while Ajamu was behind bars for 9,108 days.

Ajamu had to let his frustration out on something - and so he targeted the heart of the criminal justice process.

"I made the system the punching bag. It felt good," Ajamu said.

Having lived the experience of being wrongly accused and facing death, Ajamu said he would advocate for a "complete Integrity Unit' in every police department to monitor the police and prosecutors to ensure that no one else get trapped in a situation where laziness, police corruption, racism and other factors cause innocent men, women and children to become entangled in the criminal justice system.

He also supports defunding police departments - redirecting money from departmental budgets to social services, mental health, affordable housing and other societal needs as opposed to tearing the whole thing down.

"We need the Integrity Unit because anything past a misdemeanor is a possible death sentence," said Ajamu.

Jennie Sheeks, WTI's director of development and communications, said she remains hopeful that the death penalty will one day be a distant memory in the United States.

"We're having a lot of success. It's being abolished state-by-state," she said. "Trends show that fewer states have the death penalty and in some states you can narrow it down to a few counties. It's cruel and unusual, against the common norms. It's no longer considered normal or accepted and public opinion polls are against the death penalty for the first time. One hundred and seventy people have so far been proven to be innocent and exonerated."

She said prison advocates believe that the last two men put to death by the federal government, before the July executions, were very likely innocent.

"There's one study which shows that about 4 percent of people on death row are probably innocent. For every nine people executed, one has been exonerated. That's pretty horrible if you think about that," Sheeks concluded.