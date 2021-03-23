RPT - Expulsions of Migrants by Biden Administration 'Unfortunate' - US Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Biden administration's decision to continue expelling asylum-seeking migrants at the US border with Mexico is unfortunate because the United States has the resources and capacity to adequately address the issue, Hope Border Institute Deputy Director Marisa Limon Garza told Sputnik.

"It's unfortunate that the expulsions of migrants is continuing," Garza said. "We have the capacity and resources north of the border for a safe, humane and orderly welcome for people. We must be forward-looking and re-imagine what asylum looks like at the US-Mexico border."

Last week, President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC news that the vast majority of undocumented migrants crossing the US southern border are being turned away. Biden advised asylum-seeking migrants, who are mostly from Central America, not to make the journey to the United States and encouraged them to apply for asylum from their home countries once the US government sets up facilities to process their claims there.

The Biden administration has been required to open up at least four temporary care facilities to hold an influx of migrant children overwhelming US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities in hot spots along the US southern border.

A majority of migrants being apprehended at the border are fleeing poverty and violence in the countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Data from CBP shows that about 317,590 migrants have been expelled or turned away immediately since October under a Trump-era public health-related policy known as Title 42. The highest number of migrants expelled in fiscal year 2021 occurred in February with 70,183 expulsions.

The data also shows that 100,441 migrants were apprehended at the US southern border in February, a significant increase from the 78,442 migrants apprehended in January. A total of 396,958 migrants have been apprehended at the US southern border in fiscal year 2021, which began in October.