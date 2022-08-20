UrduPoint.com

RPT - 'Facts No Longer Matter' In Trump Probe Under Politicized Justice System - Ex-FBI Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 11:00 AM

RPT - 'Facts No Longer Matter' in Trump Probe Under Politicized Justice System - Ex-FBI Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Whether or not former President Donald Trump is indicted over what Federal agents found during a search of his home will come down to perception management rather than facts because the US justice system has been politicized, former FBI Principal Legal Counsel Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.

The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on August 8 and seized nearly a dozen sets of documents, some marked "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump condemned the raid, claimed to have declassified all materials present at his residence, and called for the release of the unredacted version of the probable cause affidavit that justified the search.

"The task of predicting a Department of Justice indictment is above my paygrade, especially given the continuing politicization and disintegration of this judicial institution," Rowley, a Time magazine whistleblower of the year and former legal counsel to the FBI Director, said. "'Making one's own reality' perception management has triumphed, with facts no longer mattering."

This has been proven, she added, by the Russiagate hoax, alleged WMDs in Iraq, and many other powerful "propaganda sales jobs" of recent history.

"Which of the power-mongering theories of the two competing sides' narratives will ultimately succeed requires a crystal ball that I just don't have.

But neither does... anyone else," she said. "All that one can wisely say is plenty of time does exist before the next presidential election for further political shenanigans, the likes of which can and will almost certainly rock the United States."

During a hearing on Thursday, Justice Department national security lawyer Jay Bratt argued that recent threats against the FBI and its agents following the raid - including a recent standoff at a Cincinnati field office - would make it necessary to redact information from the affidavit. US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart then ordered the Justice Department to file under seal the proposed affidavit redactions and rationale by August 25.

Last week, The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the material the FBI sought in the search of Trump's home. The former president denied the claim.

On Thursday, Rasmussen Reports published poll results showing that the raid has damaged the FBI's standing with Republican and independent voters. Only 30% of Republicans now hold a favorable view of the FBI, down from 38% in December. Nearly half of Republican voters now view the bureau "very unfavorably," according to the survey.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Washington Nuclear Iraq Trump Cincinnati Florida United States August December FBI Post All From Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

10 hours ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

10 hours ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

10 hours ago
 Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents ..

Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents forced to evacuate

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.