RPT - FBI Investigating Trump Donor Hyde Over Ukraine Scandal - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The FBI has visited the home and business of Connecticut congressional candidate and Trump donor Robert Hyde over the Ukraine scandal including his alleged involvement in surveillance of a former US ambassador, media reported.

The FBI investigators were spotted on Thursday morning by CNN before a law enforcement official confirmed the visit to the network.

The FBI and Manhattan Federal prosecutors are looking into Hyde's role concerning former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as well as his relationship to Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, the report said citing law enforcement officials.

New evidence in the Trump impeachment process has revealed dialogue between Lev Parnas and Hyde that suggests a possible risk to Yovanovitch's security in Kiev prior to being recalled from her post last year.

Earlier this week, NBC published excerpts from correspondence between Parnas and Hyde. According to the tv channel, these materials may indicate that Hyde, with the help of certain individuals in Ukraine, was allegedely spying on Yovanovitch. He supposedly discussed this with Parnas.

Parnas has allegedly been linked to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In October, US federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and three other businessmen - Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.