UrduPoint.com

RPT - FDA Says Fully Confident In Pfizer Vaccine Data Despite Reports Of Integrity Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

RPT - FDA Says Fully Confident in Pfizer Vaccine Data Despite Reports of Integrity Issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has full confidence in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data, despite reports of poor practices during a pivotal phase 3 trial, FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told Sputnik.

"Although the agency cannot comment further at this time in this ongoing matter, FDA has full confidence in the data that were used to support the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine authorization and the Comirnaty approval," Hunt said.

On Tuesday, The BMJ peer-reviewed journal reported that researchers involved in the clinical trials for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine engaged in poor scientific practices that compromised the integrity of the data.

The Ventavia Research Group falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer's pivotal phase 3 trial, former regional director Brook Jackson said, according to the report.

Related Topics

Poor Jackson

Recent Stories

UAE shares same goals to protect children&#039;s r ..

UAE shares same goals to protect children&#039;s rights, empower youth: European ..

2 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE’s Methane Pledge a timely gestu ..

Local Press: UAE’s Methane Pledge a timely gesture

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.