RPT: FEATURE - Lockdown in Italy: Residents Willing to Comply Despite Initial Shopping Frenzy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Less than a week after the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported in the northern Italian town of Codogno, Roumeisa, a 21-year-old university student from the neighboring city of Bergamo, had to wait in line for almost two hours to buy groceries, but this initial panic seems to have subsided somewhat as people come to understand the government's response measures.

"I can tell you I stayed in line for almost two hours to buy a few things. It was on February 23. People were so afraid because they closed a hospital. So we went to buy a lot of things," Roumeisa, who only gave her first name, told Sputnik during an interview on Wednesday.

The young student shared with Sputnik pictures of empty shelves that used to hold vegetables, bottled water and processed frozen food in the local supermarket.

Only two Chinese tourists in Italy tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in January, but the country's massive wave of local transmissions seems to have originated from Codogno on February 18.

As of Wednesday, over 12,462 people in Italy have contracted COVID-19, and 827 of them have died. Regions in northern Italy have become the worst-hit areas in the country. Bergamo province is the worst off with 1,815 confirmed cases.

To contain the outbreak, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put the whole nation under complete lockdown on Monday and stepped up the restrictive measures on Thursday by shutting down all shops and restaurants ” only stores selling basic life necessities, such as supermarkets, food vendors and pharmacies, can stay open.

Roumeisa, who grew up in Bergamo, said she understood how important the new restrictions were for containing the new virus.

"I'm totally cooperating with the new measures and I'm glad Italy is doing such a great job with trying to contain the virus and being so transparent about the issue unlike other European countries. We may have our problems, but people are cooperating and hopefully we can overcome this situation," she said.

According to her, local residents in Bergamo are not allowed to leave their homes unless it is to buy necessities like food or medicine or go to work.

"If someone needs to go to work, we must fill a paper where we write the reason why we're moving. If the police catch you, you'll get a 200 euro ($223) fine and a complaint, which in the worst case scenario could land you 3 months in jail," she said.

After Roumeisa's university was shut down on February 27, she only went outside once with her family to visit a local supermarket on Sunday.

"We bought a lot of supplies, including pasta, juice, milk, biscuits and cheese, which could last us for a long time," she said.

Despite the initial panic and shopping frenzy, stores have restocked their products quickly, Roumeisa added.

As case numbers in Europe continue to grow exponentially with each day, the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in China has passed. Following the complete lockdown of Wuhan and neighboring cities in Hubei province, and a number of drastic containment measures, the rate of new infections has slowed down in recent weeks.

However, China's response has led to massive economic difficulties, especially for residents in Wuhan who were left without income for almost two months. Chinese economists have told Sputnik that a sharp drop in GDP growth is expected in the first quarter.

At the other end of the continent, political analysts have questioned whether European countries like Italy could afford high economic costs.

"We know relatively little about the virus as of now, and apparently locking down an entire country is a measure that would be effective only if taken for at least two months (this is what experts told the government in Italy). In a country with a relatively gloomy economic outlook, this means recession, deterioration of social cohesion, and a very high economic price to pay," Andrea Renda, a senior research fellow and head of Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation, the Digital Economy at Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels, told Sputnik.

Roumeisa said she expected the Italian government to offer financial support to people affected by epidemic but did not know how much. Nevertheless, Roumeisa believed it would be too early for ordinary Italians to worry about financial troubles caused by the lockdown.

Italy's emergency lockdown measures are expected to be in effect until at least April 3.

Similar to the dire situation many patients faced in Wuhan in late January, those in the heavily affected areas of Italy have also begun to experience difficulties such as shortages of hospital beds and lack of proper treatment at healthcare facilities.

Daniele Macchini, an Intensive Care Unit physician in Bergamo, shared a lengthy post on his personal Facebook account on Saturday detailing the challenges patients and doctors had to go through at local hospitals.

"There are no more surgeons, urologists, orthopedists; we are only doctors who have suddenly become part of a single team to face this tsunami that has overwhelmed us. Cases are multiplying, they arrive at a rate of 15-20 admissions per day all for the same reason," he wrote.

For the patients in serious condition, ventilators have become "like gold," Macchini wrote.

Renda, the policy expert, explained why healthcare systems in many European countries, including Italy, has such troubles.

"Many developed countries have gradually shrunk their healthcare infrastructure and spending over the past decades, and they find themselves unprepared to face a similar emergency. While the quality of healthcare research and facilities may be greater in some European countries, the facilities are insufficient to allow for sufficient containment," he said.

As of Wednesday, Italy's fatality rate of the COVID-19 stood at 6.6 percent (827 deaths out of 12,462 confirmed cases), while the fatality rate in Wuhan was about 4.9 percent (2,430 deaths out of 49,986 confirmed cases).