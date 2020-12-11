RPT - FEATURE: Red Cross Volunteer Says Helping People in Pandemic Safer Than Going Shopping

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) ENOA, Russia, December 11 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Helping people and volunteering in times of the COVID-19 pandemic is not only easier than one might think, but also safer in terms of self-protection from contagion than doing grocery shopping, Italian Red Cross volunteer Ludovica Pugi told Sputnik in an interview.

Ludovica, 22, has a full-time job in Florence. However, twice and sometimes thrice a week she volunteers with the Italian Red Cross, helping the country cope with the COVID-19 outbreak. She started during the first wave in a health facility in her city, and, buoyed by the experience, decided to keep on.

"If I can give some advice, it would be to try to help, to try to do something. Even if you have little time and a full-time job. Volunteering does not necessarily require much time. ... We as volunteers are many but actually its never enough," Ludovica said.

Asked if volunteers expose themselves to a higher risk, she doubted it.

"Actually, I think that now it is much safer to provide services as a volunteer, where you have all the necessary protective means ” masks, shirts, gloves, glasses ” than to go to a supermarket for example for groceries," Ludovica said.

During the first wave, which arrived in full force in Italy in March, the volunteer was a receptionist at a COVID-19 hospital.

"We received many calls from relatives of the patients who wanted to hear their husbands, wives, etc., not really me, but unfortunately this was not allowed. Obviously, this touched us deeply," she recalls.

Now she helps mainly with distributing sanitary products from hospitals to homes for discharged patients. Medical personnel is still lacking during the second wave, she notes, however, in general it is easier to deal with the disease now than when it all started.

"At the same time, I should say that during the first wave people stayed more at home and respected the rules. In these days people are very tired of the whole situation and won't adhere strictly to the rules. So even if dealing with the second wave is easier in itself, the attitude of people makes it harder," Ludovica said.

She says the main takeaway from her experience as a volunteer is learning "not to take anything for granted."

Meanwhile, the state of emergency in Italy has been extended until January 31, 2021. Earlier in the week, the COVID-19 death toll exceeded 60,000. Since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, 1,787,147 people have contracted the novel coronavirus disease, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Italy expects to receive the first doses of Covid-19 vaccine at the end of January, according to Health Minister Roberto Speranza.