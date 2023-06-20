UrduPoint.com

RPT - FETO's Involvement in Murder of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Karlov Proven - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Members of the organization of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), which is banned in Turkey, were found to be involved in the murder of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov in the Turkish capital, a Turkish law enforcement source told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported, citing sources, that one of the alleged organizers of the 2016 assassination lives in the US state of Texas, where he set up front companies to provide visas to FETO members.

"FETO's involvement in these events has been proven; the organizers, trainers and sponsors are scattered all over the United States. For several years, official Ankara, represented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been demanding their extradition to face the punishment they deserve for the damage they have caused to the Turkish state and people. This includes the murder of the late ambassador and the attempted military coup," the source said, commenting on the report.

Karlov was shot at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

The attack was carried out by police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, who was eliminated by security forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded Karlov the title of Hero of Russia. Accusations of organizing the murder were brought against 28 suspects, including Gulen, who rejected them. In March 2021, an Ankara court issued a verdict in the Karlov murder case. Five of the defendants were sentenced to life in prison. Eight received sentences ranging from three years and nine months to 15 years in prison, while six others were acquitted. The cases of nine other wanted defendants, including Gulen, were severed at the request of the prosecution.

The Turkish government has accused Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016. Over 80,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and some 150,000 civil servants and military personnel have been dismissed or suspended from their jobs over suspected links to FETO. Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.

