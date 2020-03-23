KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Afghan special forces killed five key Taliban commanders during an operation in the southern province of Zabul, a security source has told Sputnik.

The operation was conducted in response to an armed attack that killed 22 Afghan soldiers earlier this week.

According to the source, the special forces carried out a military operation against a Taliban commander in the Baghori area of Zabul last night that resulted, apart from the deaths, in the arrest of five other suspects in the attack.

In addition, the Afghan forces captured the main attacker, who set fire to government troops after the martyrdom, Deputy Spokesman of the President Dava Khan Minapal wrote on his Twitter.

In early March, the Taliban said that, despite the signing of the peace deal with Washington, it would further attack the Afghan forces in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners.