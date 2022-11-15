UrduPoint.com

RPT - Five Russian Sailors Arrested In Egypt In Drug Transporting Case - Consulate General

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian diplomats are actively engaged in addressing the situation around a cargo ship detained in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria over the alleged transportation of drugs, as five Russian crew members have been arrested in this case, Russia's Consulate General told Sputnik.

The Comoros-flagged cargo ship Soy was detained in Egypt on November 4, according to the Russian diplomatic mission.

"The Russian Embassy in Egypt and the Consulate General are actively engaged in addressing the situation around the detained ship ... among its crew members, five are Russian citizens, including the captain and his senior assistant. According to preliminary data, there were medicines containing narcotic substances on board the cargo ship," the consulate general said.

Russian diplomats are in constant contact with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and other authorized bodies, as well as relatives of those arrested and a lawyer provided by Cairo.

"Once information about the arrest of the Russians was received, the Egyptian authorities were asked to give permission for a consular visit," the diplomatic mission added.

The health of the arrested crew members is not a cause for concern, as they are provided with access to all necessary medicines, the Russian consulate general said, citing the Egyptian authorities.

Russian diplomats told Sputnik they would seek strict observance of all the rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens, including ensuring regular consular visits.

