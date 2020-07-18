RPT - Foreign Hopes on Syrian Elections Failure Set to Be Frustrated Again - Justice Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Syria's Justice Minister Hisham al-Shaar told Sputnik that the connection between the Syrian leadership and the people has frustrated foreign hopes that elections will fail.

"There is an external bet on the failure of the elections or any constitutional vote through the siege and fighting in Syria over the past 10 years. They will fail now as they have failed previously because of the leadership's connection with the people," al-Shaar told Sputnik in an interview in Damascus.

Al-Shaar went on to say that despite the great suffering that the Syrian people are undergoing due to terrorism and economic strangulation, there is "no choice but to join hands and move forward and continue to fight our enemies."

The legislative election for the People's Council of Syria was initially scheduled to take place on April 13 but was postponed due to pandemic fears. Syrians will head to the polls on July 19 to elect 250 lawmakers for the country's unicameral parliament.