RPT - Foreign Troops In Syria No Longer Needed As Constitutional Committee Created - Pedersen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Foreign Troops in Syria No Longer Needed as Constitutional Committee Created - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that the presence of foreign forces in the Arab republic is not needed anymore amid the establishment of the Constitutional Committee.

"As I said, what is important is that we are entering into a situation where whatever reasons for different armies have to be there are sorted out because we have a political deal that makes it possible to say that this is no longer necessary," Pedersen said.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres distributed in his letter to the Security Council the document prepared by the special envoy's office with the terms of reference and core rules for procedure of the Constitutional Committee, which members of the Committee will also receive. The document including stated that the Committee would hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

The establishment of the Constitutional Committee, whose goal will be to secure a peaceful political settlement of the years-long conflict in the middle Eastern country, was announced by Guterres on Monday.

The United States and its allies have been present in Syria since 2014, with the proclaimed goal of the mission being to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). However, the US coalition has also been attacking military sites that belong to the Syrian government and supporting armed opposition groups.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

