UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Freedom Of The Press Foundation To Report On Police Violence Against RIA Novosti Reporter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Freedom of The Press Foundation to Report on Police Violence Against RIA Novosti Reporter

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The US-based Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) has included the deliberate use of pepper spray on journalists, including a RIA Novosti correspondent, by the Minneapolis police during public demonstrations in its database and is going to report on it in detail together with the US Press Freedom Tracker, which is used to monitor press freedom violations in the US, an FPF representative told Sputnik.

On Sunday, RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed in the face by a Minneapolis police officer despite identifying himself as a reporter, while covering the protests against police brutality and racism. The VICE television crew was also hurt during the incident. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody.

"We had a small crew working on the weekend tracking the numerous assaults and arrests of journalists ” I checked, and they did include this one in their ongoing database. FPF and the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker will be reporting on it in detail, along with the 60+ incidents and counting, this week," Ryan Rice, FPF operations assistant, said.

The Russian Embassy in the United States has already sent a note of protest to the US Department of State following the incident.

The assault on Turgiyev was not the only case of police violence against reporters during the protests, which have been underway since May 25. A CNN crew was detained last week during live coverage of the demonstrations. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz later apologized to the journalists.

Related Topics

Protest Police Governor Russia Man George Minneapolis United States May Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 2, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE smart plans paid off during coron ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

11 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

11 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.