RPT - French Foreign Minister Says Discussed 'Dramatic Situation' in Kabul With Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that he had discussed the "dramatic situation" in Kabul with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country.

Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"Today in the evening, I phoned my counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken to discuss the dramatic situation in Kabul. We are comprehensively mobilized to ensure safe and quick evacuation of our citizens and representatives of the Afghan civil society, who are facing a threat over their activities," Le Drian wrote on his Twitter page on late Sunday.