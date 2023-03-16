UrduPoint.com

RPT - French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

RPT - French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The US account of events surrounding the fall of an American drone into the Black Sea after an encounter with a Russian fighter jet is unrealistic, as the Su-27 would have suffered considerable damage if it had hit the MQ-9 Reaper drone, French military expert Xavier Moreau told Sputnik.

The encounter took place on Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said a Su-27 fighter had been scrambled to follow an unidentified Reaper, which was moving toward the Russian border and ended up falling in the Black Sea as a result of sharp maneuvering. The ministry stressed that the Russian jet neither communicated with the drone nor used force against it. The US European Command, on the other hand, said that the Russian jet had struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept," which resulted in its fall. The US is now trying to retrieve the drone's debris.

"The Russian SU-27 fighter could not have hit the American MQ-9 drone. The Reaper drone has a significant mass: about 4.5 tons. Its force of inertia is enormous and makes it very difficult to overturn it ... It is a safe bet that the Russian fighter that would have tried to physically destabilize the Reaper with its aircraft body or wings, would have put itself in absolute danger. The wings also contain fuel. And taking the drone from behind - as the US suggests - is almost impossible. The nose of a hunter-fighter plane is stuffed with fragile electronics, such as radar, pitot tubes, etc. under a hood in composite materials or polyester.

It cannot be used to ram into an aircraft. The US version is simply impossible," Moreau said.

The expert believes that the drone could have crashed as a result of the use of electronic warfare by the Russian military, or its genuine malfunction.

He also finds it strange that the US military has published neither drone footage nor satellite photos, whereas the Russian military published video footage of the encounter showing that the US drone was equipped with the Gorgon Stare advanced surveillance system, which is possibly the true cause of the US's "overreaction."

"The US refused to deliver it (Gorgon Stare) to Ukraine, for fear of seeing it falling in the hands of the Russian army. Russia has retrieved parts of the downed drone, it seems, and could study its new system. That is maybe what explains the American overreaction," Moreau said.

Moreau also believes that this incident will not lead to an escalation between the countries, even though Washington has repeatedly used such cases to start conflicts. He cited the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin incident, which led to the rapid escalation of US military involvement in the Vietnam War, and the bogus discovery of weapons of mass destruction in Saddam Hussein's Iraq, which Washington used as a pretext to start its invasion.

"The American MQ-9 Reaper destruction will probably be limited to a diplomatic incident with strong statements from both sides and no military retaliation on the part of the US. No one has any interest in an extreme rise in tensions," Moreau concluded.

Related Topics

Drone Army Ukraine Russia Washington Iraq Lead Vietnam Border From

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

17 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

17 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

16 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

17 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

17 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.