RPT - French Musician Marouani Follows Strict Quarantine, Hopes To Return To Concert Tour

Wed 01st April 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) French musician and composer Didier Marouani told Sputnik that he and his family are following a strict quarantine regime amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but he continues to compose at home and hopes will return to his concert tour later this year.

"We follow very strictly the quarantine [regime] because I think that it is the only way to help stop the pandemic," Marouani said. "People started to understand that staying home and going out for just a minimum is the only way to stop this pandemic."

Marouani pointed out that he solely ventures out of his home in order to purchase food or walk his dog, which takes about an hour, but likes to return and communicate with his fans.

"I try to be near people who like my music and try to answer on Facebook or social networks people that need to receive answers to questions regarding the pandemic or personal ones," he said. "I always have been very close and I try to be more closer now."

Marouani noted that while despite the present changes in his everyday life, he is used to play and compose at his studio at home.

"A lot of phone calls of course or video-conferences replace the meetings [now]," he said.

Marouani said his electronic music band Space was working on different projects prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and planned to continue the Space Anniversary concerts tour in Russia and in other countries.

"We had to postpone the tour because many countries don't allow concerts and sports competitions have been cancelled or postponed," he said. "Hopefully, the tickets for our concerts were not yet on sale. We will wait, of course, that the situation become better and that the pandemic stop and see with the promoters when it will be possible to continue the Space concerts tour... We are trying to postpone the Space Anniversary Concerts tour for October 2."

Marouani said the situation in the world is very difficult and stressed the importance of being patient and obeying strictly the suggested quarantine regime.

"Panic is not good at all, we have in the world very good scientists they are working on the pandemic and try to discover medicine to stop and cure this virus," he said. "We must be in quarantine and help so that the pandemic will not to grow so fast."

The French authorities have confirmed more than 44,500 cases of infection with COVID-19, including 3,024 fatalities and nearly 8,000 recoveries.

