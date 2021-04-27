RPT - Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Go Outdoors Unmasked - US Health Agency

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Fully vaccinated Americans can now engage in outdoor and small indoor gatherings without wearing a mask, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated or dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows, if you're vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked," Walensky said. "Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe."

However, Walensky also said the CDC continues to recommend people use masks in crowded outdoor settings and venues where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance.

