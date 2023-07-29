Open Menu

RPT - Gambia Counts On Russia's Support With Free Fertilizer Supplies - Agriculture Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Gambia Counts on Russia's Support With Free Fertilizer Supplies - Agriculture Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The Gambia expects to receive aid from Russia in the form of free fertilizer supplies, as the African country is a big friend of Moscow and both nations have maintained relations for a long time, Gambian Agriculture Minister Demba Sabally told Sputnik.

"I expect some assistance in terms of fertilizer for The Gambia, because The Gambia is a very big friend of Russia, and we have maintained a relationship with Russia," Sabally said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The Gambia also wants to work directly with Russian fertilizer producers through the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Sabally noted.

"It will be profitable as a country for us to deal with the producers directly, and the ministry of trade has, thank god, promised that they will be a go-between and will do the negotiations for us, let us just contact them, and the price is almost half of what we had been buying fertilizers for.

We are very impressed with their efforts," Sabally said.

Aside from fertilizers, the Gambian delegation discussed heavy equipment for farming with Russian colleagues, Sabally added.

"Overall, our discussion was very fruitful; its focus was mainly on agriculture, as I am the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of The Gambia, and our discussion was mainly centered around fertilizers and heavy equipment for land preparation," Sabally said.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Agriculture Demba St. Petersburg Price Gambia God Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

11 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

11 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

11 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

11 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

11 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

12 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

12 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

12 hours ago

More Stories From World