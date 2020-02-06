UrduPoint.com
RPT: Geneva Call NGO Urges Against Use Of Landmines In Wake Of US Ban Reversal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Geneva Call, a Swiss NGO focused on promoting the ban on the use of anti-personnel mines, in comments to Sputnik expressed concern over "the recent patterns of minelaying" in light of the US President Donald Trump's decision to lift restrictions on the use of landmines.

The shift in the US policy was announced on Friday. Now, US military commanders will be allowed to use anti-personnel landmines in exceptional circumstances. The move constitutes a reversal of a directive issued in 2014 by then-US President Barack Obama, which banned the use of landmines everywhere except for the Korean Peninsula.

"Geneva Call remains concerned over the situation of civilians in armed conflicts across the globe and recent patterns of minelaying.

Geneva Call reminds all parties to armed conflicts, both state and non-state, that the use of landmines is restricted by certain provisions enshrined in international law," Gregory Pasche, the head of communication and fundraising at Geneva Call, told Sputnik, when asked to react to the reversal of the US landmine policy.

The European Union and The International Campaign to Ban Landmines - Cluster Munition Coalition have similarly slammed Washington's move, saying that it violates the global norm against such weapons.

An international campaign to ban landmines led to a 1997 treaty that was signed by more than 160 nations. The United States refused to sign the treaty, but the 2014 directive largely aligned the country with the treaty's requirements.

