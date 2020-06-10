RPT - George Floyd Laid to Rest in Houston as Hundreds Gather to Pay Final Respects

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A horse-drawn carriage brought George Floyd's body to a Houston area cemetery where he was laid to rest in a private ceremony fifteen days after his death in police custody in Minneapolis ignited worldwide campaign against police brutality and racism.

Hundreds of mourners, many seated in foldable chairs under umbrellas and tents to protect them from the Sun, waited on Tuesday to watch Floyd pass his final terrestrial mile that led to a tomb next to his mother's grave.

"This is a historical moment. We had a doctor's appointment, but said 'We have to reschedule it.' While we are here, we need to see it," a white couple visiting Houston for cancer treatment said.

When a long cavalcade of cars and buses led by a horse carriage with a casket approached the cemetery, people started chanting "George Floyd," "I can't breathe," "Keep your knee off my neck.

A man in the crowd tried to introduce a new slogan - "We will breathe." "We are breath, we are life, he said and then addressed the crowd by saying "I see greatness in you."

The procession was escorted by police on bikes and foot, and several officers raised their fists in a gesture of solidarity. Police was present at the scene throughout the day, interacting amiably with the crowd, distributing water and rushing to help those who fainted.

A young African American woman said that the movement sparked by Floyd's death has a solid chance of success, but "it just can't stop right here."

"Who is Floyd for me? Someone who definitely didn't deserve to die the way he did. He is an amazing man and he definitely made a change," she said.