Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Georgia State Official Probing Trump's Effort to Overturn Election Results - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office has opened an investigation into allegations that former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the state's 2020 election results, Communications Manager for Voter education Walter Jones told Sputnik.

"Yes, I can confirm," Jones said on Monday when asked to confirm reports that Raffensperger has formally opened a probe into Trump's effort to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Jones said he could not provide further comment because the investigation is pending.

In early January, the Washington Post published a leaked recording of a January 2 telephone call between Trump and Raffensperger. The recording revealed Trump said during the call that he won in Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes but did not need to prove the entire election save for "finding" 11,780 illegal votes in order to affirm his victory.

According to the transcript, Trump criticized Raffensperger and warned that the voter fraud, on which the president blames his defeat, is a criminal offense, and suggested Georgia's official that he "can't let that happen."

