UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: German AfD Party Doubts Claims On Russia's Role In Navalny Poisoning - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: German AfD Party Doubts Claims on Russia's Role in Navalny Poisoning - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party considers unreliable any claims about Russian government involvement in the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Armin-Paulus Hampel, the AfD party spokesman in the Bundestag's committee on foreign affairs, told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier in the day, an AfD delegation visited Moscow and held a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes, we talked about the sanctions as well, the Nord Stream 2 project as well, we discussed the Navalny case. And you know, the AfD has a certain position when it comes, in particular, to the Navalny case. Let's say it very clearly and openly ” I said it to the German parliament before ” how stupid a government can be if they would try to get rid of the political opponent by using a poison which is used as a mass destruction weapon, and later on to send this person directly to Germany that we get all evidence that it was some kind of poison," Hampel said.

The party official expressed concern that Germany's will to finish the Nord Stream 2 project would be undermined by US pressure.

"I think that the true will of the German government to complete this project and make it successful has been weakened already and will be weakened in the present and future time, especially by the pressure of any kind, of US government.

The pressure will remain, if it's [US President Donald] Trump or Joe Biden, the pressure will remain, and I think that especially since the Navalny case was so much discussed in Germany," Hampel said, adding that the AfD will do everything to make the project possible.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, when the doctors determined that he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the politician was taken to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, the German government said that doctors had found evidence of a poisonous nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's body. Russia disputed these allegations, noting that its doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny while he was treated in Omsk.

Following the incident, some in the German political establishment began accusing the Kremlin of being responsible for what happened and demanding for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be included in a European response.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament German Trump Germany Nord Omsk Turkish Lira August Gas All From Government Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

The UN and the OIC urged the world to use the pote ..

4 minutes ago

Transfer Of Gwadar To Pakistan & First Naval Footp ..

11 minutes ago

A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces of ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 December 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.