Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:11 AM

RPT - German AfD Urges Merkel to Treat Own Opposition With Merit She Showed With Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik on Thursday he was very skeptical about German Chancellor Angela Merkel meeting Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, as the chancellor does not show the same respect for German opposition an home.

On Monday, the German cabinet confirmed media reports that Merkel paid a visit to Navalny, who is receiving treatment at the Charite hospital in Berlin. On Thursday, the German chancellor also confirmed that she would hold a meeting with ex-presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya.

"Merkel is so reverent about the opposition in other countries, in Russia, for example, or in Belarus, despite the fact that she suppresses the opposition in her own country. I cannot see how else should we call a scandal with a resignation of the elected Thuringian premier. Merkel reacted immediately, saying that the the results should be revised only because his candidacy was supported by the opposition.

This is only one example of how she treats her own opposition," Breininger stressed.

In February, Merkel sharply criticized a liberal leader's election to the top job in the former East German state with the support of both AfD and her conservative CDU. Thomas Kemmerich soon stepped down from the role. AfD filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, accusing the chancellor of abusing her position.

Russian opposition figure Navalny was flown to Berlin after what his supporters said was a poisoning. Merkel said that traces of a nerve agent were found in his system, while Russia said that doctors found no signs of toxins prior to his departure. Calls have grown for Germany to suspend Nord Stream 2, a joint gas project with Russia, over allegations that the Russian state was involved. Moscow denied any involvement and has repeatedly asked for evidence to be handed over to no avail.

