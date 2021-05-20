(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden's decision to waive sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 AG entity that is in charge of the pipeline project shows his "rationality, not weakness," Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, told Sputnik.

"If the US president truly decided to abandon ... the US sanctions policy against Nord Stream 2, which violates international law, then I very much welcome it. The very idea of imposing sanctions on the managing director of a company that has nothing to do with the United States, which is building a completely legal pipeline ” it is difficult to imagine something more impudent. If Joe Biden rejects this idea, this means that he is showing rationality, not weakness," Ernst said, slamming the US sanctions policy as inadmissible.

He added that the US using sanctions to advance its economic interests was "unacceptable" and unworthy of a partner that respects the sovereignty of its European allies.

"If Biden realizes this and wants to help his country once again behave like a true partner that respects the sovereignty of its allies, then tensions in the [US] ties with Russia may ease. Europe and the US depend on Russia as a partner if they want to resolve global problems of our time. Primarily, Europeans need a close economic cooperation with Russia," Ernst said.

Biden has reportedly decided to waive sanctions on the German company Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig overseeing the construction of the natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, in what the Axios news website called a show of compromise. Sanctions on Russian ships laying the pipes will likely remain.