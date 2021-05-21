UrduPoint.com
RPT - German Lawmaker Says Nord Stream 2 First Issue Berlin Stood Up To US For Since WW2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) By standing up to the United States on the matter of the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, Germany has managed to defend its national interests for the first time since the end of the Second World War, Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German lower house's foreign affairs committee from the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), told Sputnik.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier on Thursday that Washington decided it was in the national interest of the United States to waive the application of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, its CEO Matthias Warnig, and Nord Stream 2 AG's corporate officers. According to Herdt, this shows that the German position on the matter was finally heard in Washington.

"It is pointless to pressure Germany, Nord Stream 2 will be finished, we have no alternative, the Germans will work with the Russians. Germany was able to defend its national interests. I think this is the first time in the aftermath of the war when Berlin was able to push back, albeit not all the way, and successfully stand up for the interests of its people, to show that it is a sovereign country," Herdt said.

The lawmaker went on to praise those in the US who started thinking more pragmatically about the future, while still slamming the decision to uphold some of the sanctions as "a desire to rattle sabers a bit.

"

According to Herdt, despite the strong ties between the US and Germany, Berlin remains Washington's less-than-equal partner. This explains the latter's ideological grip as the US is allegedly afraid of Germany restoring its economic, political and military power. The current events, however, show "the first sprout of new German sovereignty."

"Nord Stream 2 is not a whim, the German economy needs it. It is cheaper, more ecological, more practical than other energy supply options. There are no arguments against this project, but for Washington's voluntaristic orders: do as you are told," Herdt explained, adding that if the pressure does not abate Berlin's foreign policy trajectory may shift toward Russia.

The lawmaker did not rule out that the US might try dialing it back and bringing pressure on other international projects with Russian involvement, but was optimistic that " the vector is beginning to change and it is a very positive sign."

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, and Sweden.

The US has been actively trying to undermine the pipeline's construction despite objections from Berlin.

