RPT - Germany's FDP Leader Hints At Coalition Talks With Greens

Mon 27th September 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The leader of the German liberal Free Democrats (FDP), Christian Lindner, on Sunday proposed holding talks on coalition opportunities with the Greens before the two main parties make their next move.

The CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD), who are running neck-and-neck in the Federal election, may face an alliance of second-tier parties that have already emerged as kingmakers.

"It would be reasonable for the parties that ran in the election race against the status quo of the Grand Coalition ” the Greens and the FDP ” to first talk to each other," Lindner said during a broadcast.

The two parties have been junior coalition partners of conservatives and the center-left. Coalitions involving the conservatives, Greens and liberals ” the "Jamaica" coalition ” and the SPD, liberals and Greens ” the "Traffic Light" coalition ” are both statistically possible.

Both CDU leader Armin Laschet and SPD leader Olaf Scholz said a three-way coalition was the likeliest outcome, apparently ruling out a new Grand Coalition of their two parties. Laschet said he preferred an alliance of centrist parties.

