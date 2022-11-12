UrduPoint.com

RPT - Governments Likely To Closely Regulate Crypto Exchanges After FTX Bankruptcy - US Investor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Governments Likely to Closely Regulate Crypto Exchanges After FTX Bankruptcy - US Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Governments will likely begin to closely regulate cryptocurrency exchanges after the FTX exchange filed for bankruptcy, Sovereign Wealth Management CEO Gary Korolev told Sputnik.

"Government agencies are always eager to expand power and they will certainly not let this crisis go to waste," Korolev said. "We can expect crypto exchanges to start to be regulated closely similar to how already existing traditional exchanges, like the New York Stock Exchange and others, are regulated."

Earlier on Friday, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced that it has commenced voluntary bankruptcy proceedings to begin the review and monetization of assets after competitor Binance backed out of plans to acquire it.

John Ray III was appointed as FTX's new chief executive officer to replace Sam Bankman-Fried after he resigned. However, Bankman-Fried will assist the company management during the proceedings, the release added.

On Wednesday, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, said that it had decided not to pursue the acquisition of FTX.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that FTX had contacted them asking about acquiring the exchange due to a significant liquidity crunch. Binance had signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire FTX and cover the liquidity shortage in order to protect users, Zhao added.

Related Topics

Shortage Exchange Company New York Stock Exchange Gary Cryptocurrency Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

2 hours ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

11 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

11 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

11 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.