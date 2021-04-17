RPT - Greece to Allow Entry of Vaccinated Russian Tourists Without Testing - Tourism Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Greece remains committed to reopening its borders to Russian tourists with either a negative PCR or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate starting May 14, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis told Sputnik.

Greece plans to gradually lift quarantine restrictions for travelers from some countries at the beginning of the next week and then reopen its borders to tourists from around the world on May 14.

"In terms of requirements before travel, Russian tourists will either need to be vaccinated and show proof of that, or they can get a negative [PCR] test and come to Greece with no problem," Theoharis said.

He added that Greece would be removing its 4,000 citizen per week cap on Russians entering the country on same day.

The confirmation comes on the heels of reports that country is receiving an increased volume of tourist applications from Russians amid a restriction on air traffic between Russia and Turkey.

Flight were suspended from April 15 to June, after the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center expressed concern about the state of the pandemic in Turkey.

Theoharis said that his country is doing all it can to help every Russian who wants a visa get a visa. They expect to see approximately 500,000 Russian tourists in 2021.

"I think that we have shown the fact that we would like to facilitate, as much as we can within the laws, the parameters, the visa entry for Russian tourists. We are trying to look at every detail and make as many adjustments that would facilitate that as possible. We want to facilitate each and every Russian that wants to apply for a visa," Theoharis said.

He noted that at the end of the day, though, all decisions are subject to review by the health authorities. So far, he said, there is no indication that Greece will not open on May 14.