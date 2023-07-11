Open Menu

RPT - Guinea Looking Into Building Nuclear Power Plants With Russia's Participation - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Guinea has expressed an interest in nuclear cooperation with Russia's Rosatom with the prospect of partnership in evaluating the building of nuclear power plants on its territory, Guinean Ambassador to Russia Niankoye Haba told Sputnik.

"We have expressed a desire to cooperate with Rosatom and we are looking into the sectors where it is possible. Development requires energy, and we need electrification for this," Haba told Sputnik.

The ambassador also said that the construction of nuclear power plants required major investment, adding that there was a potential for cooperation in this field.

"We would like to interest Russian companies in investing in different Guinean industries, including energy.

The Guinean Deputy Energy Minister has recently met with representatives of (Russian hydroelectricity company) RusHydro and discussed the ways the company can help Guinea in electrifying the country," Haba said.

The African country is considering establishing dams and hydroelectric power plants with RusHydro's participation, he added.

In June, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov hosted Haba in Moscow for talks on joint energy projects. The Russian official and the western African diplomat explored the potential for deepening cooperation in such areas as solar, hydropower and geological survey, which the Russian ministry said had not been sufficiently tapped.

