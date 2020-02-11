RPT - Guterres to Come to Moscow for 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"He has already confirmed his visit. I cannot tell you the details so far, but yes, he will be in Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary," Nebenzia said.

According to Nebenzia, while in Moscow, Guterres will most likely hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.