RPT - Harm By Cluster Munitions To Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The harm from cluster munitions to the civilian population is well-documented, Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Saviano Abreu told Sputnik following the decision by Washington to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"The massive destruction of civilian infrastructure has destroyed essential services, especially near the front lines, when people need them most. This has led to a serious humanitarian crisis. Of course, the use of cluster munitions is part of the problem, and the harm they cause to civilians is well documented," Abreu said.

Last week, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

Russia had not yet needed to use cluster munitions, but if this type of weaponry is used against its forces, Moscow has the right to mirror actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin added that Russia has a sufficient stock of various types of cluster munitions.

The Russian president also said that the use of cluster munitions should be treated as a crime.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and South Korea have not signed the convention.

