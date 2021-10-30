UrduPoint.com

RPT - High Schools For Girls In Most Afghan Provinces Remain Closed - UNICEF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:27 AM

RPT - High Schools for Girls in Most Afghan Provinces Remain Closed - UNICEF

High schools for girls in most provinces in Afghanistan remain closed, but the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is waiting to see whether the authorities' rhetoric that they will allow girls' access to education will match the reality on the ground, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) High schools for girls in most provinces in Afghanistan remain closed, but the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is waiting to see whether the authorities' rhetoric that they will allow girls' access to education will match the reality on the ground, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi told Sputnik.

"When it comes to girls' education, UNICEF is waiting to see if the rhetoric will match reality on the ground," the UNICEF representative said. "In most provinces, with the exception of five in the northern region, high schools for girls remain closed," Al-Janabi said.

UNICEF calls for opening schools, community-based education classes and universities to all girls and young women, he added.

"It is also important that teachers, both male and female, are trained, that they receive their monthly salaries, and that they are supported in their teaching," the representative said, adding that 38% of the 9.5 million children in Primary and secondary education in Afghanistan are girls.

"By comparison, there were only 1 million children in the education system in 2001 and only 10 percent of them were girls," Al-Janabi said. "We cannot afford to lose the gains made in educating girls and women over the last two decades. We can only protect progress by continuing to ensure that the most disadvantaged girls complete primary and secondary education.

"

The UNICEF representative pointed out that the Fund has a working relationship with the Taliban, which it had long before this current crisis.

"It is standard practice for UNICEF all over the world to work with government and anti-government elements wherever necessary to reach the children most in need," he said. "Engagement with armed actors enables UNICEF and other humanitarians to negotiate for the assurances and safeguards necessary for rapid, unimpeded and safe humanitarian access and to ensure that programs and resources reach their intended populations, according to their needs, and without diversion."

Al-Janabi said a work plan was established in December to expand access to education into areas under Taliban control for all children, including for girls.

"We hope to continue to build on this," he added. "We have been engaging constructively with the 'de facto authorities' at the local level through interlocutors and are engaging with them at all levels to reach the children we have been previously unable to with life-saving health services, education and more."

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The Taliban then set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations Education Russia Young Male Progress December Women All Government Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to score 1, ..

Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to score 1,000 T20 runs

2 minutes ago
 Dissolution of Sudanese Gov't Caused by Violations ..

Dissolution of Sudanese Gov't Caused by Violations, Lack of Consensus - Military ..

2 seconds ago
 Butler gets hot as Heat roll over Hornets, James p ..

Butler gets hot as Heat roll over Hornets, James powers Lakers

4 seconds ago
 Tonga faces lockdown after first Covid case detect ..

Tonga faces lockdown after first Covid case detected

2 minutes ago
 #thereal5Gflagshipkiller Gives A Gaming Performanc ..

#thereal5Gflagshipkiller Gives A Gaming Performance Like No Other with Qualcomm ..

13 minutes ago
 President asks Ulema to play their role in defusin ..

President asks Ulema to play their role in defusing ongoing tense situation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.