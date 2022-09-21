RPT - Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New Ambassador in Next Days - Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Honduras maintains ties with Russia at a good level, and will appoint a new ambassador in the next few days, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Well, we keep our relations, we have the relationship going through. We have an embassy in Moscow, and we will appoint a new ambassador approximately in the next days, so we keep the relation at a good level," he said.

When asked about areas where Honduras would like to expand cooperation with Russia, the minister replied that Honduras needs investment.

"The cooperation in some fields like energy and so, so we are trying to get this cooperation from many countries or friendly countries," he said.

Speaking of anti-Russia sanctions, Reina said they have had less impact on Honduras than on some other nations.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday. The main event - the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss world issues - starts on September 20. The 77th high-level week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.