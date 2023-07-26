RPT - Hunter Biden May Plead Guilty in US Court for Deal on Tax, Firearms Offenses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, may plead guilty in a US court on Wednesday to two misdemeanor tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement for a felony firearms offense as part of the deal.

Last month, US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss announced that Biden agreed to plead guilty to the two tax offenses as part of a deal to resolve all three charges.

The tax charges carry maximum sentences of one year in prison each, while the firearm charge carries up to 10 years. Biden is not expected to face any jail time under the plea agreement, although a judge will have the final say.

Biden is set to appear in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT), according to court schedules. Biden is scheduled for an initial appearance and a change of plea hearing.

The deal would resolve a five-year investigation into Biden by the Justice Department, according to his attorney. The Justice Department said its probe into Biden remained ongoing following the announcement of the tentative plea deal.

Hunter and Joe Biden are also the subject of US House investigations into alleged criminal activity by the president's family, including a foreign bribery scheme involving Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The US House Oversight Committee likewise continues its probe into the Bidens despite the tentative plea agreement with the Justice Department, panel chairman James Comer said. Comer characterized the agreement as a "sweetheart deal" and a "slap on the wrist."

The deal was also criticized by former US President Donald Trump, who frequently alleges that the US justice system has been weaponized in favor of the Biden administration.

Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that the agency is not protecting the Biden family.

However, US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers also told lawmakers this month that their own probe into Hunter Biden's receipt of foreign money was hindered by the Justice Department.

The IRS whistleblowers said that they uncovered evidence supporting felony tax evasion charges against Biden, although he was only ultimately charged with misdemeanor offenses.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have said in response to the situation that they "love their son" and will continue to support him in life.