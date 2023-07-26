Open Menu

RPT - Hunter Biden May Plead Guilty In US Court For Deal On Tax, Firearms Offenses

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Hunter Biden May Plead Guilty in US Court for Deal on Tax, Firearms Offenses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, may plead guilty in a US court on Wednesday to two misdemeanor tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement for a felony firearms offense as part of the deal.

Last month, US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss announced that Biden agreed to plead guilty to the two tax offenses as part of a deal to resolve all three charges.

The tax charges carry maximum sentences of one year in prison each, while the firearm charge carries up to 10 years. Biden is not expected to face any jail time under the plea agreement, although a judge will have the final say.

Biden is set to appear in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT), according to court schedules. Biden is scheduled for an initial appearance and a change of plea hearing.

The deal would resolve a five-year investigation into Biden by the Justice Department, according to his attorney. The Justice Department said its probe into Biden remained ongoing following the announcement of the tentative plea deal.

Hunter and Joe Biden are also the subject of US House investigations into alleged criminal activity by the president's family, including a foreign bribery scheme involving Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The US House Oversight Committee likewise continues its probe into the Bidens despite the tentative plea agreement with the Justice Department, panel chairman James Comer said. Comer characterized the agreement as a "sweetheart deal" and a "slap on the wrist."

The deal was also criticized by former US President Donald Trump, who frequently alleges that the US justice system has been weaponized in favor of the Biden administration.

Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that the agency is not protecting the Biden family.

However, US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers also told lawmakers this month that their own probe into Hunter Biden's receipt of foreign money was hindered by the Justice Department.

The IRS whistleblowers said that they uncovered evidence supporting felony tax evasion charges against Biden, although he was only ultimately charged with misdemeanor offenses.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have said in response to the situation that they "love their son" and will continue to support him in life.

Related Topics

Hearing Jail Company Trump David Money May Criminals FBI Family All Agreement Court Love P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

11 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

11 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

12 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

12 hours ago
Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

12 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

12 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

12 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

12 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World