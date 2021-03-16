UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: IATA Hopes Gov'ts Avoid Border Closures Should COVID-19 Cases Spike - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT: IATA Hopes Gov'ts Avoid Border Closures Should COVID-19 Cases Spike - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging governments to avoid enacting border closures should there be another spike in new COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic's so-called third wave, Sebastian Mikosz, the association's senior vice president for member and external relations, told Sputnik in an interview.

"I think that for airlines, the real challenge is being certain, and this is why we are so vocal towards governments not to close markets when we have another spike of the virus because we have to learn how to live with it," Mikosz stated.

In late 2020, countries rushed to ban flights to the United Kingdom following the emergence of a new highly infectious COVID-19 variant in southeast England, but Mikosz said that airlines lose out when governments change their travel regulations at short notice.

"We make our living really off carrying passengers and the last 12 months were challenging for airlines because you have closures, reopenings, closures, reopenings, sometimes in days, if not hours, so you plan trips, you have passengers buying tickets, now you need to reimburse, not cover your fixed costs, it's really dramatic," the IATA senior vice president said.

Fourteen airlines from across the globe are set to begin trialing the IATA Travel Pass system, a digital portal where users can upload their COVID-19 test and vaccination information, with the aim of facilitating international travel as the disease continues to spread.

IATA President Alexandre De Juniac in February said that he was confident the IATA Travel Pass would be a "reliable solution" for governments that are hoping to permit international travel amid the pandemic.

Related Topics

United Kingdom February Border 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 16, 2021 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awarded &#039;The 2021 DIHAD Int ..

9 hours ago

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

10 hours ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

10 hours ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.