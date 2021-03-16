MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging governments to avoid enacting border closures should there be another spike in new COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic's so-called third wave, Sebastian Mikosz, the association's senior vice president for member and external relations, told Sputnik in an interview.

"I think that for airlines, the real challenge is being certain, and this is why we are so vocal towards governments not to close markets when we have another spike of the virus because we have to learn how to live with it," Mikosz stated.

In late 2020, countries rushed to ban flights to the United Kingdom following the emergence of a new highly infectious COVID-19 variant in southeast England, but Mikosz said that airlines lose out when governments change their travel regulations at short notice.

"We make our living really off carrying passengers and the last 12 months were challenging for airlines because you have closures, reopenings, closures, reopenings, sometimes in days, if not hours, so you plan trips, you have passengers buying tickets, now you need to reimburse, not cover your fixed costs, it's really dramatic," the IATA senior vice president said.

Fourteen airlines from across the globe are set to begin trialing the IATA Travel Pass system, a digital portal where users can upload their COVID-19 test and vaccination information, with the aim of facilitating international travel as the disease continues to spread.

IATA President Alexandre De Juniac in February said that he was confident the IATA Travel Pass would be a "reliable solution" for governments that are hoping to permit international travel amid the pandemic.