UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - ICAO Opens Probe Into Incident With Ryanair Flight In Belarus - Irish Transport Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

RPT - ICAO Opens Probe Into Incident With Ryanair Flight in Belarus - Irish Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization is launching an investigation into the incident with the flight of the Irish airline Ryanair, which had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that later proved to be false, the Irish Department of Transport said on Thursday.

"Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD welcomes the decision of the International Civil Aviation Union (ICAO) to launch an investigation into the incident which took place in Belarus on the 23rd of May involving the coercive forced landing of a Ryanair flight and the detention of a journalist and another passenger," the department said in a statement.

"The ICAO is due to produce an interim report by the 25th of June," it added.

Related Topics

Minsk Ireland Belarus May June

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

24 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

54 minutes ago

Latest Coup in Mali Puts Transition in Jeopardy - ..

1 minute ago

NAB rebuts Sindh minister's allegations

1 minute ago

Alaska Man Admits Threatening to Kill Synagogue Co ..

1 minute ago

Canada Backs Сalls for Further Investigation Into ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.