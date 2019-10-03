RPT - ICG Undecided on Date of Next Meeting on Venezuela - Dutch Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The International Contact Group on Venezuela has not yet scheduled a date for their next meeting, Marcel de Vink, the director of the Dutch Foreign Ministry's Western Hemisphere Department, told Sputnik.

"Not been decided yet," De Vink said on Wednesday.

The confrontation between the Venezuelan opposition, led by Juan Guaido, and President Nicolas Maduro's government sparked political crisis in the country in January when the former illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the results of last year's presidential election. Guaido was swiftly recognized by the United States and its allies, including those in Europe, while Russia and China among numerous other countries have backed the elected government.

The decision to set up the ICG was made at an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in late January. The group's focus is to establish a common understanding of the situation in Venezuela and work with national and international actors to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The ICG comprises eight EU member states ” France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom ” and four Latin American countries ” Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Uruguay.